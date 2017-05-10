After 70 baby chicks were stolen from a farm, they’re finally home again

Seventy chicks were recently stolen from a farm in Rhode Island, but the good news is that they’ve come home to roost.

Owner Lynn Rubin was outraged at the audacious theft, which also included equipment used to care for the birds, and posted her fury on Facebook.

Thanks to friends and family sharing the post, Simplicity Farms in Bradford has seen the safe return of the chicks.

According to WLNE-TV, a resident tipped off the police after he heard a young man was keeping the chicks in his garage.





An officer returned all seventy birds in his car Sunday night.