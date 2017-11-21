Menu
parrot2 Read this Next

This parrot can whistle a really good rendition of the "Andy Griffith Show" theme
Advertisement

A precious koala named Pinto was hit by a car recently in Australia. He was found by rescue crews bloody and with broken bones and serious injuries to his face.


RELATED: A boating crew rescued an adorable castaway koala who was far from home

Luckily, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital took the bear in. The zoo, owned by the Irwin family, has rehabbed the cuddly creature — turning him into a pirate in the process!

Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin’s daughter, shared a photo of the animal’s recovery on Instagram. Having lost an eye, the bear now sports a pirate patch as well as a rockin’ skull-and-bones arm cast.

RELATED: Workers rushed to rescue a koala perched atop a drilling rig

Pinto is expected to recover from his injuries, but will be in the hospital for the next eight months. In the meantime, he is banned from climbing, and something tells us the fella won’t be crossing busy thoroughfares anytime soon.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

10 tips on shipping packages during the holiday season

10 tips on shipping packages during the holiday season

I made Tyson guess what I’m thankful for this year — wait until you hear what he said

I made Tyson guess what I’m thankful for this year — wait until you hear what he said

Stories You Might Like

This parrot can whistle a really good rendition of the “Andy Griffith Show” theme
Rare Animals

This parrot can whistle a really good rendition of the “Andy Griffith Show” theme

,
Watch what happens when a cat gets a most unlikely grooming session at a zoo
Rare Animals

Watch what happens when a cat gets a most unlikely grooming session at a zoo

,
Watch what happens when a swan lords its power over a terrified dog
Rare Animals

Watch what happens when a swan lords its power over a terrified dog

,
This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving
Rare Animals

This hungry parrot is like how most of us will be on Thanksgiving

,
Advertisement