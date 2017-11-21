A precious koala named Pinto was hit by a car recently in Australia. He was found by rescue crews bloody and with broken bones and serious injuries to his face.





Luckily, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital took the bear in. The zoo, owned by the Irwin family, has rehabbed the cuddly creature — turning him into a pirate in the process!

Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin’s daughter, shared a photo of the animal’s recovery on Instagram. Having lost an eye, the bear now sports a pirate patch as well as a rockin’ skull-and-bones arm cast.

Tonight is our annual #SteveIrwinGala in Brisbane. The Steve Irwin Gala Dinner is such a special night raising funds and awareness for our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital

Pinto is expected to recover from his injuries, but will be in the hospital for the next eight months. In the meantime, he is banned from climbing, and something tells us the fella won’t be crossing busy thoroughfares anytime soon.