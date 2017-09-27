After an epic showdown, a reptile wrangler captured one the world’s most dangerous snakes

A daredevil snake catcher leapt from a high ledge to capture one of the most deadly snakes on the planet — and captured the whole thing on video.

Aussie reptile wrangler Stuart McKenzie had spent three days trying to catch the huge eastern brown snake — which had been hanging out in a the backyard of a family in Queensland, Australia — to no avail. “This was the 3rd day in a row I have been to this families home to catch this huge Brown snake and I finally got him,” McKenzie said in a Facebook post.





“I tried everything including flushing him out with water and using a blower to try and disturb him,” he continued. “The final thing left to do was to jump off the edge of the pool and land next to him and grab him when he was out from underneath the slab.”

In the video, McKenzie is seen patiently waiting for the snake to emerge before jumping down and swiftly scooping up the serpent. The snake is seen writhes around and comes close to the snake catcher’s body on more than one occasion. But McKenzie remains calm and is able to keep the snake at arm’s length before placing it into a bag.