After losing her husband and her dog, a woman makes the most touching choice at the pound

She lost her husband in January, and her dog shortly after that.

RELATED: Lena Dunham returned her adopted dog for “behavioral issues,” but the shelter isn’t buying her story

Those recent losses probably helped shape a recent decision Melani Andrews made at her local animal shelter.

When she visited the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, Calif., she asked to see the most mature dog they had.

Out strutted 12-year-old Jake, a passed-over canine if there ever was one. Jake has bad skin, bad teeth and untreatable, terminal cancer.





He’s a “great dog,” according to staff at the shelter, but one who was virtually ignored when people stopped in to adopt.

RELATED: A family that thought their beloved dog died was in for one heck of a surprise while looking for a new pet

Andrews brought the dog home, and has spoiled him rotten ever since. She treats his raw skin by giving him coconut-infused baths, mixes chicken broth into his food and loves on him unconditionally.