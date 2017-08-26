All around the world, these monkeys are adopting the most adorable of pets

Niv, a 10-year-old black macaque, has the most unlikely buddy. After a chicken wandered into her enclosure, Niv adopted the chick at Ran Gan Safari park near Tel Aviv, Israel.

The gorilla has been spotted cuddling, snuggling, and even sleeping with the bird inside her enclosure. Apparently, her maternal instincts kicked in and she adopted the chicken without any hesitation. The zookeepers call the duo “inseparable.”

The Daily Mail also notes that this is not the only bizarre animal companionship to spring up this week. In a rescue center in Thailand, a monkey adopted a kitten, and like Niv and her chicken, they’ve been inseparable ever since.