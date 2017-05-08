An 8-foot-long alligator didn’t stand a chance against a 10-year-old girl

A 10-year-old fought back against a stubborn alligator in Florida and won.

The girl was sitting in a designated swimming area at Moss Park in Orlando when the 8-foot, 9-inch reptile bit her on the calf and knee, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

But the tough girl somehow was able to pry the alligator’s jaws open to free her own leg and received assistance from a lifeguard on duty. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.





Shortly after the incident, the alligator was trapped. The park’s waterfront section will remain closed throughout this week for “an abundance of caution,” says the manager of Orange County Parks and Recreation Matt Suedmeyer.