An Alabama man killed an 820-pound feral hog in his front yard, and the pictures have to be seen to be believed

Wade Seago’s pet schnauzer, Cruiser, wouldn’t stop barking recently at his home in rural Alabama. So Seago went to the window to see why, and couldn’t believe his eyes.

An 820-pound hog — with six-inch tusks — stood in his front yard.

“Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement,” Seago said. “It was not a good situation.”

The Alabama man did not hesitate. He grabbed his .38 caliber handgun and shot the feral hog dead.





Despite it taking three shots to kill, Seago does not regret his actions.

“I didn’t think twice about taking down this hog,” Seago said. “I’d do it again tomorrow.”

Seago is an avid deer hunter and runs a taxidermy business. While he says hogs are prevalent in the area, he had never seen one this size until now.