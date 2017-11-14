Their habitat is shrinking, so a slew of polar bears are literally going to town.

The Alaskan village of Kaktovik has turned into the species’ very own sanctuary city, and residents are welcoming the magnificent animals with open arms.

Due to a rise in global temperatures, officials say polar bears are unable to head to their usual hunting grounds until later this year. That means the bears are gathering in untraditional areas — like the village, where 60 of the animals were seen recently, feasting on scraps.

The sight of the bears eating the remains of a whale, harvested by whalers during their annual subsistence hunt, was visible just outside the Inupiat village.