A bear cub is freed from the inside of a car after locking itself in
All these golfers wanted to do was play the 10th hole at the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples, Fla.

Tell that to the alligator and Burmese python who were embroiled in quite a fight on the green!

Richard Nadler, one of the golfers, posted pics on Facebook, adding: “‘Wild’ day on the 10th hole today! That’s a [sic] an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand.”

According to CBS Miami, it’s not uncommon to see alligators eating Burmese pythons in Florida. The South Florida Water Management District even caught sight of a gator swimming with a python in its mouth near a levee in Miami-Dade County back in 2016.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
