An Arizona police force claims they have a scaly new member with a talent for sniffing out drugs

April Fool’s Day came a few days late for an Arizona police department who claimed to have enlisted the help of a drug-sniffing lizard. According to their Facebook page, Iroh the bearded dragon was named an officer last Thursday with a ceremony led by Avondale Police Chief Dale Nannenga.

The police even fooled a local television station that reported that the lizard is a bonafide member of the force. However, Rare spoke to the Avondale Police Department and they confirmed that Iroh the lizard is not a member of the Avondale Police Department and that the stunt was a prank done to promote their Facebook page. And if their prank was only a social media stunt, they were certainly successful, the picture of Iroh being sworn in has been shared over 260 times.





No news has been released on if the bearded dragon actually can sniff drugs or how the Avondale Police Department trained their dragon.