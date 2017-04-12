An Australian snake is kicking his meth addiction the same way as everybody else — with rehab

When Sydney police raided a methamphetamine den in the city a few months ago, they discovered a lot of drugs and one meth-addicted python. After living in the meth lab for months, the animal became accustomed to the air and addicted to the deadly drug. Authorities took him to the New South Whales Wildlife Care Center to “dry out.”

RELATED: This baby snake taking his first breath is spectacularly cute, but don’t get too close to his teeth

A senior manager at the center told Yahoo News that when the unnamed python first arrived, “he was totally on edge, jittery, slithering and wanting to strike.” While pythons are usually calm, the drugs had turned him skittish. The manager said that pythons are normally lazy, explaining, “They are constrictors and not poisonous […] [but this one] was very aggressive and had erratic behavior.” Thankfully, after seven months, the snake is finally drug-free and ready to re-enter the world.





RELATED: Indonesian villagers made a chilling discovery inside the gut of a python, explaining a man’s disappearance

The center where the snake was taken is staffed by prisoners and cares for a number of different animals including kangaroos, reptiles and birds. The warden of the institution said that their work with the wildlife helps reduce recidivism as it “allows gradual reintroduction to community contact as well as the reinforcement of the care and consideration of others, not just one’s self.”

H/T: Mashable