An internet-famous fat cat has finally found the home he deserves

A few weeks ago, we wrote about a fat cat who was gaining attention for his size and his wonderful name.

But now, the Internet-famous feline, who was dumped at a Chatham County, N.C., shelter and once topped the scales at a whopping 31.4 pounds, is no longer an orphan.

A Fayetteville family has adopted the lazy cat, and the shelter that housed him is shedding a few tears in the process too.





Already, the cat has lost a few pounds, which is good because he didn’t fit inside a traditional kennel during his stay at the shelter. Instead, he slept inside a cabinet in the staff break room.

Now, Mr. Handsome can focus on losing weight, and he’s gained one proud new family. His new owner also suggested that she “may rename Mr. Handsome once they get to know each other better.”