“Anchordog” makes surprise appearance on Russian TV news

A large black dog made a hysterical cameo on a Russian newscast, surprising the anchorwoman on live TV.

During the Mir24 TV news, Ilona Linarte was reading the news when she was startled by a barking dog.

In the video, she looks down, then draws a dramatic breath. The dog then pops its head above the desk.

“I’ve got a dog here,” she says in Russian. “What is this dog doing in the studio?”





Then, Linarte starts yelling who knows what as the dog drifts toward papers and a computer on her desk. Finally, she pets the dog.

Which is probably all the fella, who was in studio for another segment and got loose, wanted in the first place.

Later, the anchorwoman confessed: “I actually prefer cats. I’m a cat lady.”

(H/t Today)