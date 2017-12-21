Menu
lucky Read this Next

This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him
Advertisement

For three weeks, California rescuers had tried to remove an arrow from a frisky Canada goose. The main problem: they couldn’t get a hold of the bird.


RELATED: Father claims he was ticketed after defending his son from an angry goose

In their final attempt, Los Angeles Animal Control workers lured the bird with food and then attempted catch it with a net — to no avail.

But then, the best-case scenario happened: The arrow fell out on its own.

“We weren’t able to capture it, but the arrow fell out,” Don Barre, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control, told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re happy that the arrow has fallen out. It’s the best possible outcome.”

RELATED: Tiny duck ramps help prevent drownings, give ducklings a boost in Indianapolis

The injured bird was first spotted Dec. 1, 2017, at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas. The arrow could be seen lodged in the bird’s left shoulder and neck tissue, protruding at a 45-degree angle.

No matter how the arrow came out, onlookers were pleased that the bird is no longer in distress.

“We are glad to see that the goose is no longer suffering, and we believe that the goose will recover, as animals in nature typically do,” said Los Angeles Dept. of Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish
Rare Animals

This seal must be really hungry because it left the water to chase a fish

,
Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head
Rare Animals

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head

,
This smack down between 2 koalas stopped traffic in Australia
Rare Animals

This smack down between 2 koalas stopped traffic in Australia

,
This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him
Rare Animals

This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him

,
Advertisement