For three weeks, California rescuers had tried to remove an arrow from a frisky Canada goose. The main problem: they couldn’t get a hold of the bird.





In their final attempt, Los Angeles Animal Control workers lured the bird with food and then attempted catch it with a net — to no avail.

But then, the best-case scenario happened: The arrow fell out on its own.

“We weren’t able to capture it, but the arrow fell out,” Don Barre, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Dept. of Animal Care and Control, told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re happy that the arrow has fallen out. It’s the best possible outcome.”

The injured bird was first spotted Dec. 1, 2017, at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in San Dimas. The arrow could be seen lodged in the bird’s left shoulder and neck tissue, protruding at a 45-degree angle.

No matter how the arrow came out, onlookers were pleased that the bird is no longer in distress.

“We are glad to see that the goose is no longer suffering, and we believe that the goose will recover, as animals in nature typically do,” said Los Angeles Dept. of Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda.