Another baby animal has been born at the Cincinnati Zoo, and he is too cute to handle

Move over, Fiona.

RELATED: Poachers break into a French zoo and kill an endangered rhinoceros for its horn

The popular baby hippo has drawn record crowds this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, but there’s a new newborn at the park who is sure to draw more visitors.

An eastern black rhino named Kendi was born on Monday after a 15-month gestation period and 30 minutes of labor. Surveillance cameras inside the rhino barn recorded the birth and the mom and baby’s first moments.





RELATED: The way these people came to a baby rhino’s rescue will restore your faith in humanity

“Every rhino calf born is incredibly important for the population, which includes fewer than 60 in North America,”said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo. “Calves will stay with their mothers for three to four years, which means that the average female can only have one calf every five years. This calf is only the fifth eastern black rhino born in the last two years in North America. Only one surviving calf was born in 2014/2015.”