April the giraffe might have another calf, but there are some people who say it’s too soon

After giving birth to a calf just six months ago, April the giraffe has been cleared for another pregnancy.

However, some animal-welfare watchers are up in arms about the idea, saying that the animal is being commodified by her handlers.

Because of April’s live-stream birth drew millions of visitors to the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., the park gained immeasurable visibility and business from the event.





But PETA advocates beg to differ.

Brittany Peett, PETA Foundation director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, accused the park in a written statement of having “wrung every dollar and video hit that it could out of this giraffe’s pregnancy,” and called on the park to “prioritize animal welfare over fleeting online fame and end its shameful giraffe-breeding program.”

Meanwhile, the park’s owner maintains the exposure was a good thing.

“We didn’t ask for viewership, we didn’t promote the giraffe cam, and we certainly didn’t plan on a worldwide phenomenon. However, we received it,” park owner Jordan Patch told USA Today. “We used the platform and audience to educate on giraffe conservation, dwindling populations and habitat destruction. We’ve been able to couple that message with the donation of tens of thousands of dollars to support the conservation efforts in Africa. We’ve made a difference, tangible change, with our efforts.”