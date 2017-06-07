April the Giraffe really can do just about anything, even grant wishes!

The giraffe named April who captivated the world with her live cam pregnancy, labor and birth has reached another milestone: granting a wish.

Animal Adventure Park, home to April and her newborn calf, Tajiri, welcomed an 11-year-old named Alex for a special day-long visit, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Alex, from Avon, Ohio, is like millions around the world, having followed April’s story. He suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder.





“When we received the call from Make-A-Wish, this was truly a no-brainer for us,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “April has had such an impact worldwide and we want to ensure that her exposure not only has an impact on animal conservation efforts but also on any lives that she can touch in a positive way.”