April the Giraffe’s baby has a name!

April the Giraffe’s calf has a name. Meet Tajiri, or “Taj” for short.

RELATED: He kind of looks like a “Geoffrey”

After tallying the votes from its naming contest, Animal Adventure Park decided to let Alyssa, one of April and Taj’s keepers, name the giraffe.

According to the park, the name Tajiri was chosen because Alyssa “felt the little calf has given hope to countless live stream viewers, and that the baby is a definite sign of hope for the future of giraffe conservation.”

RELATED: This may be the last time you see April the giraffe





And now, fans of the giraffes can watch the pair today (and every Tuesday) from 4-8 p.m. Eastern time.