Baby hippo slyly photobombs engagement photo, becomes newest internet celebrity

Is there anything Fiona the hippo can’t do?

Since her premature birth in January, the beloved animal has played with bubbles, scored a TV show and even passed gas — all to the delight of patrons at the Cincinnati Zoo.

So when Fiona decided to photobomb a couple standing outside her habitat recently, it wasn’t the average photobomb. Nick Kelble was waiting to propose at that very moment to his girlfriend Hayley Roll when Fiona made a surprise appearance.





“We went to the zoo for our one year anniversary and Fiona was in the window,” Roll told the Daily Buzz. “Nick, my boyfriend and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing.”

We're so happy Fiona could be there on our special day ❤ here's to many more years of going to zoos with you 😙 @cincinnatizoo #cincinnatizoo #fionathehippo #fionafix #keepingupwiththekelbles #cincyzoopic A post shared by Hayley Roll (@hayley_roll) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

And it all comes full circle: Roll is a radiology tech at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, which, coincidentally, helped deliver Fiona when she was born six weeks premature at 29 pounds. The average hippo weighs between 55 and 120 pounds at birth.

The engaged couple now has one incredible engagement story — almost as incredible as Fiona’s own amazing journey.