Bear surprises customers during late-night stop at Walmart

Shoppers at a Kentucky Walmart early in the morning got more than they bargained for when a black bear was spotted in the store’s parking lot.

According to Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX-TV, the bear showed up, presumably to run errands, at around 1:30 a.m.

“We seen it running down the sidewalk in front of the outdoor living center outside of Walmart, and me and six other cars tried to block […] keep the bear from going towards the customer entrance,” bystander Malcolm Stephens told the station.





Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers were called in to deal with the interloper, and they eventually were able to chase the bear behind the store, where it ran into the woods.