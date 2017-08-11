Boat cruisers in Louisiana were thrilled to see the area’s most famous pink dolphin
Facebook/Pinky the dolphin
Pinky the dolphin looks exactly like her name implies.

The soft-hued porpoise, first spotted off the coast of Louisiana 10 years ago and seen numerous times since, is thought to be albino, or suffering from a rare genetic mutation.

The resident of Calcasieu Lake was at it again last weekend. Bridget Boudreaux, cruising on a nearby boat, snapped some great pics of the bottlenose dolphin, who was playing with a pack of buddies in the popular fishing lake.


“I about fell out the boat,” Boudreaux told KHOU. “I was like, wow, that’s not a regular dolphin, that’s a pink dolphin.”

While pink dolphins are extremely rare, Pinky was playing with another pink pal, who many think may be the animal’s offspring.

While Boudreaux may be a new fan of Pinky, there are legions: The dolphin has her own Facebook page.

