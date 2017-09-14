Brother and sister snow leopard cubs are stealing the show in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Zoo has unveiled its latest adorable animals as part of their roster. Two snow leopard kittens rough-housed rambunctiously in their public debut earlier this week.

The siblings, one male and one female, were born back in May. They explored their outdoor habitat with their mother, Georgina, as patrons looked on.

The fuzzy babies are the first for their three-year-old mom and five-year-old dad, Fred, who were paired together two years ago as part of a species survival plan.





Snow leopards are endangered but are found in the wild throughout Central Asia.