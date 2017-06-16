Charlie is a beagle with sticky paws, but a beagle with a good heart nonetheless

Dogs can feel threatened when a new human baby arrives, and Charlie the beagle is no exception.

In this video from Today, watch as he systematically steals a multicolored teething toy away from baby Laura Olivia.

But when Laura immediately cries, something clicks in Charlie: He must do better.

First, he brings her a ball. Then, a video-game controller. Not enough?





How about a whole box o’ toys?

Finally, Charlie brings back the original pilfered teether, plus adds a few more for good measure.

This is one kind canine, and Laura is lucky to be friends with him.