Maybe they should adopt a deer as the school mascot.

Students and staff at Enterprise Middle School in Mississippi had quite a shock last week.





A deer ran into the building as the school day started.

The dashing deer was caught on surveillance video as it skidded through the hallways and students moved out of the way, WTOK reported.

Principal Marlon Brannon thinks something scared the deer and when it tried to get away, it found an open door at the school.

Brannon said it was the first time something like this ever happened, WTOK reported.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged in the building.

The deer found its way back to the woods nearby.