Chill gorilla watches videos of other gorillas on Instagram

Crazy-dancing gorillas splashing about like a “Flashdance” reboot are a thing — a big thing — but sometimes you need to take it down a notch.

Enter the world of the chill gorilla.

When Lindsey Costello visited the Louisville Zoo, she sat side-by-side with a gorilla — separated by a pane of glass — and held her smartphone up to the animal, while playing videos of baby gorillas.

The results were meta and mind-melding. In Costello’s Instagram post, she wrote: “My new friend and I enjoy watching videos of baby gorillas! 😍😍😍🦍 #mylifeiscomplete #hereallylovedthisyall”.





In the picture, Jelani the gorilla can be seen intensely focused on both Costello and her phone.

This is not the first time the 20-year-old silverback has achieved internet fame. In September 2015, a clip of him watching YouTube videos of gorillas went viral, racking up 14 million views.

This is one ape who has social-media savvy aplenty.