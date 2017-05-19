Cops throw shade at a drunk woman who had a bearded dragon in her bra

When cops arrested a Massachusetts woman for drunk driving earlier this week, a bearded dragon was found on her person — or more accurately, in her bra.

Amy Rebello-McCarthy, 39, had veered off the road and struck half a dozen mailboxes before crashing onto a lawn, police told The Boston Globe.

But what might be the more surprising than the lizard-wearing, however, is the shade these cops threw on the woman, who has been arraigned 109 times as an adult.





The lizard was placed “in a red bandana for safe keeping,” Taunton Police Department wrote in their report, and then snarkily added in a Facebook post: “It faces no charges at this time.”

Rebello-McCarthy’s blood alcohol content was measured at nearly twice the legal limit, the arresting officers said.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” police wrote in the post.