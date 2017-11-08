Cops who detained a rowdy drunkard were shocked when he pulled a python out of his pants

Police in the southwestern German city of Darmstadt got the shock of their lives when they discovered a python in the pants of a 19-year-old man they had just arrested for drunken behavior, The Guardian reports.

The man was reportedly detained after local residents complained about the loud argument he was having with another man. While searching him, officers noticed a “significant bulge in his trousers,” according to a police statement.

The man then confessed to the officers that he had been concealing a live snake in his pants, and proceeded to reveal a 14-inch royal python — also known as a ball python.





He was placed in a cell to sober up and the snake was put in a box. Police said they were trying to track down the python’s owner and examining whether “the non-species-appropriate transport” contravened animal protection regulations. It added that officers were investigating whether any animal protection laws had been broken.

The ball python is one of 26 python species. They typically inhabits dry grasslands when in the wild, according to Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo. Their diet largely consists of small rodents, and they tend to live about 20-25 years in captivity.