Cuteness alert! See this rare male calico kitten in the flesh

There’s a reason why tortoiseshell, or calico cats, are rarely male.

RELATED: Kitten refuses to let the baby deer sleep before playtime

Their telltail — er, telltale — orange and black coat is dictated by the X chromosome. And while females have two X chromosomes, males have an XY combination, meaning usually only female cats having this particular fur color. For a male cat to be tortoiseshell, it means he has to have two X chromosomes and one Y.

Enter Burrito, a cute ‘lil kitten recently born in New Jersey, who has the requisite XXY chromosomes, and the orange-and-black fur to prove it.





RELATED: These kittens can’t get enough of bath time — can you blame them?

According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri, the type of cat is 1 in 3,000; however, the Animal Welfare Association estimates male calicos are a 1-in-400,000 shot.

And even though male “torties” are born sterile and unable to breed, the odds are pretty good adorable Burrito will be adopted any day now.