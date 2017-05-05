Rare Animals

Cuteness alert! See this rare male calico kitten in the flesh

There’s a reason why tortoiseshell, or calico cats, are rarely male.

Their telltail — er, telltale — orange and black coat is dictated by the X chromosome. And while females have two X chromosomes, males have an XY combination, meaning usually only female cats having this particular fur color. For a male cat to be tortoiseshell, it means he has to have two X chromosomes and one Y.

Enter Burrito, a cute ‘lil kitten recently born in New Jersey, who has the requisite XXY chromosomes, and the orange-and-black fur to prove it.


According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri, the type of cat is 1 in 3,000; however, the Animal Welfare Association estimates male calicos are a 1-in-400,000 shot.

And even though male “torties” are born sterile and unable to breed, the odds are pretty good adorable Burrito will be adopted any day now.

Sari Reese, Rare Contributor | Posted on
