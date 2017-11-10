Does April the Giraffe have another bun in the oven?

To say April the Giraffe went viral last year is putting it mildly.

The giraffe, who lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, captivated the world with the live webcam birth of her calf.

And just last week, her home came under fire from PETA, worried that the park is profiting off the animal, and trying to bag another webcam birth.

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again!? "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy!" @AnmlAdvntrPark owner says. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XCYSdyqYHE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

“I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Patch said of 15-year-old April. “Are we ready for another giraffe cam, world? You tell me.”

The cagey response leaves the answer up in the air for now.

In the meantime, April has her hands full taking care of six-month-old Tajiri, who is already 10 feet tall.