According to researchers, the mating call of the Gulf corvina sounds just like “a really loud machine gun,” and thanks to its rapid-fire nature, the species of fish are being blamed for making dolphins go deaf.





“The collective chorus” also sounds “like a crowd cheering at a stadium or perhaps a really loud beehive,” according to a new study, co-authored by Timothy Rowell from the University of San Diego.

“These spawning events are among the loudest wildlife events found on planet Earth,” Rowell said, also calling it “the loudest sound ever recorded for a fish species.”

Due to the frequencies of the sound, seals, sea lions and dolphins could be deafened.

Nevertheless, in the study in which Rowell and Brad Erisman of the University of Texas tracked the fish underwater, they were surprised to find sea lions and dolphins feeding nearby.

Due to overfishing, scientists are not doing anything to stop their mating. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Gulf Corvina is “vulnerable” to extinction.