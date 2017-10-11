Drivers wait patiently while an adorable moose family crosses the road

This video was filmed by adventure photographer Laura Lyn, who captured rare footage of a moose family strolling down an Alaskan road.

Lyn — who was driving through the Denali National Park and Preserve when she recorded the moose clan — told Storyful, “These moose calves were a little less than a week old following mom. In the springtime, the moose drop their calves, and only about 10 percent of these calves make it to be an adult in Denali National Park.”





Lyn is working on a project entitled “100 Days in Denali National Park” at the moment. It’s a celebration of the park’s centennial anniversary, according to the video’s description.