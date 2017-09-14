Experts think more than 60 walruses died in a stampede

More than 60 young Pacific walruses died in northwest Alaska, likely because they were spooked into a stampede.

RELATED: SeaWorld Orlando reveals the first photos of their new baby walrus, and it’s too cute to handle

Authorities found the dead animals earlier this week during a survey of the area. Sixty-four walruses, most younger than 1 year old, were found near the Inupiaq Eskimo village of Point Lay, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

While the causes of death are not known yet, agency spokeswoman Andrea Medeiros said they were likely caused by a stampede of walruses rushing to the sea.





“Our thinking is, because of the age of the animals — they were young animals — it’s likely that it was caused by a stampede, probably more likely than disease, given the age class,” Medeiros said.

RELATED: Some guy became great buds with a talking walrus and you’ll be incredibly jealous of their friendship

A polar bear, hunter, airplane or boat might have caused a stampede; Alaskan Natives of Point Lay are legally permitted to hunt walruses for food.