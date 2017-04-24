Fiona the baby hippo is bringing joy to visitors at the Cincinnati Zoo

Born six weeks premature, Fiona the hippo is just what the (veterinary) doctor ordered.

After the Cincinnati Zoo suffered months of backlash following the fatal shooting of its gorilla, Harambe, visitors and staffers alike are basking in the glow of its newest arrival, who weighed just 29 pounds at birth (55 pounds is average for a hippo).

“She has brought everyone together,” Jenna Wingate, one of Fiona’s caregivers told The Associated Press. “It brings us to tears sometimes.”





And in this video, you’ll see exactly what Wingate means. The lil’ hippo adorably scampers into the water, gliding underneath, and then emerges to relax for a bit as caretakers look on.