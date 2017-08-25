Fiona the hippo has another exciting project in the works

First she was born adorable, but premature.

RELATED: Fiona the hippo is going to be even more famous now

Then, she started thriving and capturing the hearts of thousands of patrons at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Next up, there was a book deal.

And now, naturally, Fiona is getting her own show.

The zoo announced the news on Instagram.

RELATED: It’s still a bit early for Fiona the hippo to make her public debut





This is one hippo who really knows how to market herself.