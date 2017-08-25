Fiona the hippo has another exciting project in the works

First she was born adorable, but premature.
RELATED: Fiona the hippo is going to be even more famous now
Then, she started thriving and capturing the hearts of thousands of patrons at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Next up, there was a book deal.
And now, naturally, Fiona is getting her own show.
The zoo announced the news on Instagram.
We always knew she was a star! Now Fiona has her own show! Check out the trailer and like The Fiona Show page (link I bio ☝️)! The first episode will air next Tuesday, Aug. 29th with never before seen video of Fiona's birth! #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #teamfiona #fionafix #hippo #babyhippo #closeenoughtocare
RELATED: It’s still a bit early for Fiona the hippo to make her public debut
This is one hippo who really knows how to market herself.