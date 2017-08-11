Fiona the hippo is going to be even more famous now

The poignant story of the premature hippo named Fiona is coming to a bookstore near you.

The hippo, born six months premature in January at a measly 29 pounds, is now thriving at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, drawing crowds thanks to her adorable survival instincts, not to mention her exploits in the Hippo Pool with mom Bibi and dad Henry.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the zoo’s director, Thane Maynard, will pen a book about Fiona’s unlikely perseverance. Houghton Mifflin Harcour Books for Young Readers will release “Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippo” in January 2019, just in time for her second birthday.





This is one book that will likely be as lovable as the protagonist herself.