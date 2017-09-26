Fiona the hippo passing gas underwater is something fans of the premature hippo never thought they would see

She was born six weeks premature, but you’d never know it now.

Fiona the hippo is tipping the scales at more than 500 pounds.

The hippo, born last January, has continually impressed caretakers and patrons of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, as she has reached milestone after baby-hippo milestone.

Even her underwater farts delight visitors.

The zoo posted an Instagram video Monday, hoping to cure the start-of-the-work-week doldrums with a little hippopotumus humor.



