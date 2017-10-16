First responders hurried to rescue a deer stuck in a reservoir

An animal control team in Pennsylvania were called in to rescue a deer who somehow ended up in the middle of the Highland Park Reservoir in Pittsburgh.

The crew was called in to save the deer after the animal spent more than an hour wading in the water.

Finally, with a successful lasso, the two men were able to lead the deer to safety.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks,” said animal control officer Patrick Corcoran. “When you’re out there, the boat’s rocking, you know the water is moving, deer is fighting back, trying to swim away. It’s easier for him to turn away than for us to paddle a boat.”





And after some time, the exhausted deer finally scampered back into the woods.