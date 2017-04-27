Fishermen, we have a problem — there are fewer and fewer worms

Worm wranglers are finding fewer and fewer worms in Maine, and fishermen should be worried.

That’s according to an Associated Press report, which highlights a decline in marine worms, which are vital to the fishing industry.

Scientists don’t know exactly what’s to blame for the mysterious drop in two of the most popular worms –bloodworms and sandworms — for sport fishermen, but point to pollution, invasive crabs, or changes in the marine environment as potential influencers.





