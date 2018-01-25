Menu
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A dog in Florida had a botched puppy make-over that left the animal with severe burns, swollen eyes and on the verge of death.


A white Maltese mix named Violet was dyed purple with hair dye made for humans and, as a result, the chemicals in the dye severely injured the 5-pound dog, according to the Pinellas County Animal Services’ Facebook page.

Animal services shared on Facebook “a tale of caution, extreme pain, incredible strength and love,” with graphic images of the injured dog.

The department said that Violet came to them with eyes swollen shut, “she was limp and listless, she had obvious burns to her skin.”

A veterinarian treated the dog with fluids and pain medication.

“Chemicals in hair dye are toxic causing a wide array of external injuries to your pet – possible burns, blindness and, because an animal’s first instinct is to lick, it can cause poisoning or internal burns. Just don’t,” Animal Services officials said.

After more than three months of extensive medical treatment, Violet made a full recovery.

“When the final badges came off we breathed a collective sigh of relief – Violet was beautiful,” officials said. “She will always have her own individual style and that’s just fine with her new owners, who specialize in beautifying pets.”

Florida dog owners nearly kill their pup after trying to dye it purple Screenshot/PinellasCountyAnimalServices via Facebook

Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

