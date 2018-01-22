What does a southwest Florida man do when a gator gets too close to his home? He wrangles it.

Michael Stauffer, of Bokeelia, told Fox 4 that when an alligator got too comfy crawling around his backyard, he grabbed a broom and towel, jumped on its back and wrangled it.





He wrapped the towel around its snout and duct-taped it shut.

He then tossed the reptile into the back of his truck and drove it to the nearest Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission office. Bokeelia is on Pine Island in Lee County.

He posted the full video to his Facebook page:

When asked if Stauffer would attempt such a feat again, Fox 4 said he told them that he would.

It is illegal to take or dispose of nuisance alligators unless you have a contract or permit with the commission.