Florida man who was drinking thought it was a good idea to kiss a rattlesnake

A man in Bostwick, Fla., was injured on Tuesday when he decided to kiss a rattlesnake, according to First Coast News.

A friend of the victim said that the man had been drinking, and that the snake seemed calm when the man decided to kiss it. But when the man went in for a smooch, the reptile recoiled and bit him.

RELATED: A rattlesnake in a family’s toilet led to a discovery that’ll make your skin crawl





Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. ET, officials said. The man was conscious but had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities think the biter is an eastern diamondback rattlesnake. It’s illegal to keep a rattlesnake in Florida without a license, and it wasn’t known at the time where the snake came from.