Florida woman called 911 when she looked down into her toilet and found this most unexpected visitor

Last week, a Florida woman got quite the shock when she looked down into her toilet.

An iguana was in the bowl, and it was not her pet!

RELATED: He found “Godzilla” underneath his bed and instantly freaked out

The Miami-area woman called 911 immediately to report the finding, which turns out to be unusual, even for Florida.

Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the lizard came through the home’s plumbing and wound up in the toilet “because they’re excellent swimmers and they can hold their breath for an extended period of time.”





RELATED: There’s a creature in the sea that legitimately resembles Godzilla

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Lt. Scott Mullin of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One unit removed the large lizard and transported it to a wildlife rescue center.