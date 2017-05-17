Forget about the webcam, now you can see April the Giraffe and her baby in person

Millions of people around the world have followed the saga of April the Giraffe and the birth of her calf, Tajiri, from afar.

But now animal lovers can see the mother-and-son duo up close because Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., has opened for the season.

According to Spectrum News, the line was lengthy to get into the wildlife park on Monday, which was opening day.

Tajiri, whose name was chosen by his keeper and means “hope” in Swahili, has already grown to 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 180 pounds, according to the park.

Time is of the essence for fans of the giraffes, because according to PEOPLE Pets Tajiri will be moved to another zoo once he matures, in order to prevent inbreeding.