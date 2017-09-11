Gatorland Orlando wrangles more than 2,000 reptiles as they ride out Irma

The staff at Gatorland Orlando knows a few things about preparing animals for incoming storms, especially as Hurricane Irma came down on them

RELATED: Video shows how Harvey’s flooding gives alligators easy access to your backyard

“This isn’t our first rodeo,” said park director Mike Hileman.

So animal caretakers prepared to wrangle some 2,000 alligators into outdoor water environments — and made sure area fences were secure over the weekend, as the north-central area of the state prepared for the wrath of Hurricane Irma.





“We have a detailed hurricane procedure in place,” Hileman said. “We have double fences, a large perimeter fence that goes around the entire property.”

RELATED: You’ve got to hand it to her: Little girl used two fingers to outwit an 8-foot alligator

Meanwhile, other animals at the park — panthers, bobcats and goats among them — were moved to indoor areas to ride out the storm.