Get a load of what these alpacas look like after their owner went nuts with the clippers

To celebrate her tenth year of breeding alpacas, Helen Kendall Smith decided to do something that some might call “shear” brilliance.

RELATED: From skyscrapers to alpacas: City couple fulfills their dream of running an alpaca farm

The British woman gave her pack of 10 alpacas nontraditional haircuts, transforming them into a poodle, zebra and stegosaurus, among other aliases.

According to The Mirror, the hilarious looks also include one wearing a British judge’s “wig” and a lion.

RELATED: A baby alpaca was stuck in a hole but it turned into the sweetest reunion you’ll ever see





Smith tells the newspaper she sketched her designs first, and then turned to professional shearers to execute her most excellent idea.