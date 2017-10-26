Get up close and personal with a majestic lioness thanks to this intimate GoPro footage

There’s plenty of wildlife videos on the internet, but very few of them are able to get as up and close and personal to the animals they feature as this incredible Kruger Sightings video — which was recorded on a GoPro in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

The video was recorded by a 30-year-old professional field guide named Christof Schoeman who decided to place his GoPro strategically in the middle of a frequented trail towards a watering hole, according to the video’s description.

RELATED: A valiant impala attempts to fight off a hungry wild dog — with its guts hanging out





“True to her nature this lioness curiously walked over to the camera and picked it up between her powerful jaws,” Schoeman told LatestSightings.com. “I couldn’t contain my excitement when she grabbed the GoPro and just thought about how awesome the footage was going to be!”

The footage of the lioness approaching the camera is impressive enough, but then she picks up the camera with her mouth and walks around as the lens points at her extremely sharp teeth and huge tongue. “The lioness preceded to walk around with it for about 6 minutes and then both her and her sister started playing with it,” Schoeman said. “They eventually lost interest which is how I was able to retrieve the camera back filled with lion saliva.”

Shoeman also said the camera wasn’t broken but “the GoPro was full of scratches from the sharp canines of the lioness.”