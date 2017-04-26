Getting up close and personal with reptiles at Repticon

If it’s creepy, crawly, scaled and makes the hairs on your arms go up, it’s probably at Repticon.
Repticon is a leader in hosting reptile and exotic pet shows all across the U.S. Whether you have been breeding snakes your entire life or you’re just looking for a new pet, Repticon has a place for you. The hands-on demonstrations and knowledgeable vendors truly make this convention an event to remember.
According to snake breeder Josh Joiner:
“I have been coming to this event for over 10 years. They people here are really passionate about what they do, and they really do care about the reptiles they work with. I think it’s important to learn about the animals that live around us. When you learn a little bit about these critters, they don’t seem so creepy and crawly.”