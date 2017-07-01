Giddy-up: Horse facts you need to know

Is there any creature more majestic than a horse?
Here are some fun facts about our magical four-legged friends.
- Horses gallop at around 27 miles per hour. The fastest recorded speed reached by a horse was 55 miles per hour.
- Horses have the biggest eyes of any land mammal. Those eyes are on the sides of their heads, allowing them to see nearly 360 degrees at once.
- Horses are herbivores, meaning they eat plants, fruits and vegetables.
- They have around 205 bones in their skeletons. (For reference, an average adult human has 206.)
- Horses’ teeth take up more space in their heads than their brains.
- The world has an estimated 60 million horses.
- Horse hooves are made from the same protein that produces human hair and fingernails.
- Horseback riding has been popular since ancient times.