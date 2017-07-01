Rare Animals

Giddy-up: Horse facts you need to know

Article will continue after advertisement

Is there any creature more majestic than a horse?

RELATED: A beautiful horse welcomed her foal into the world

Here are some fun facts about our magical four-legged friends.

  • Horses gallop at around 27 miles per hour. The fastest recorded speed reached by a horse was 55 miles per hour.
  • Horses have the biggest eyes of any land mammal. Those eyes are on the sides of their heads, allowing them to see nearly 360 degrees at once.
  • Horses are herbivores, meaning they eat plants, fruits and vegetables.

  • They have around 205 bones in their skeletons. (For reference, an average adult human has 206.)
  • Horses’ teeth take up more space in their heads than their brains.
  • The world has an estimated 60 million horses.
  • Horse hooves are made from the same protein that produces human hair and fingernails.
  • Horseback riding has been popular since ancient times.
Beth Sawicki, Rare Editor , Allie Caren, Rare Editor , | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement