Goats in Morocco can apparently climb trees when they’re hungry — and it’s good for the environment

Domestic goats in Morocco have learned to adapt as a means of survival.

So when there’s little food on the ground, they take to the trees.

Goats, who are notoriously good climbers, find their roughage in the branches of trees, and now scientists have found that it’s a mutually beneficial situation.

When the goats eat, they actually eat twice, regurgitating and then spitting out the seeds of their feast. Those seeds then become seedlings, dropped “often far away from the mother plant,” increasing the chances that a new tree will take root.





Domestic goats are normally not born with the ability to climb trees, but learn as kids. Their keepers will trim trees so they can learn to climb all by themselves, eventually being able to climb the trees to graze on their treetops.