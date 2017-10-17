Gripping video shows the moment a cheetah slaughters its prey next to a tourist’s car

This awesome Kruger Sightings video was recorded in South Africa’s Kruger National Park by 23-year-old law student Yusuf Hargovan, according to the video’s description.

”We were on a family trip to the Kruger National Park and had heard about three male cheetahs lying on an ant hill near Transport Dam,” Hargoven told LatestSightings.com. “We decided to take a chance and go and look for them despite that others had said we wouldn’t be able to see them as they were laying down.”

At first, Yusuf’s group struggled to see the cheetahs, but then they stood up in unison and began approaching a herd of impalas. “The impalas ran into the thicket and we thought that was it,” he said. “We drove down the road hoping we could see more of what was happening when suddenly my brother shouted that they were running towards our cars. That’s when we saw the impala jumping into the side of the Toyota Fortuner behind us. The impala had knocked itself out and fell to the floor. We were so excited we were doing the whisper screams. I grabbed my phone and captured what followed.”

The lone cheater seems perturbed by the impala’s lack of movement. But eventually, the cheetah’s hunger becomes to much to bear, and it drags its prey off into the bush.